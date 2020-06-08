Dozens gather for moment of silence at Curtis Hixon Park in honor of George Floyd

TAMPA, Fla (WLFA) – Sunday marks more than a week of protests and marches here in the Tampa Bay area in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Dozens gathered at Curtis Hixon Park Sunday morning for a moment of silence in honor of Floyd. This was organized by the Pi Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

“We wanted to just show the community that we are with them. There is no separation between us and the community,” said Albert Lee, Pi Iota Chapter Basileus.

Those in attendance stood in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in honor of George Floyd.

“You really got a chance to see how long 8 minutes and 46 seconds is. That’s us standing on our own free will and not being held down by a knee,” added Lee.

Allison Travis was one of the dozens in attendance. She tells 8 On Your Side that Floyd’s death woke everyone up and she hopes it will get people to listen and bring change.

“I hope it brings a lot of social and systemic reform that will protect the black community better, will fight for them harder, and will make us safe in way that we are not now,” said Allison Travis, Tampa resident.

