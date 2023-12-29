Related video above: Tampa Fire Rescue share’s firework safety tips ahead of NYE

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As Tampa prepares for the New Year, the city is warning of “heavy traffic” downtown due to this weekend’s upcoming events and celebrations.

On Friday, the city announced that with this weekend’s large-scale, action-packed events, New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) will lead to an “extremely crowded downtown” as Tampa is expected to welcome thousands of visitors.

Tampa’s Mobility Department is warning residents that drivers could face potential back-ups and traveling downtown may be “slower than usual.”

Sunday’s events that might cause slower drive times include:

Buccaneers vs. Saints matchup at 1 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.

Canadiens vs. Lightning at 7 p.m. at Amalie Arena.

The ReliaQuest Bowl Parade and pep rally at 5:30 p.m. on 7th Avenue in Ybor City.

Several NYE parties (both public and private) throughout downtown.

While event parking spaces should be available, the city is encouraging visitors to take advantage of the TECO Streetcar, which is free. It will run until 1 a.m.

Aside from the city’s services, AAA is offering their “Tow-to-Go” service until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2. A tow truck will take a driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free.

The service is available to members and non-members. Anyone needing to use this service can call 855-286-9246.

Bonus tips for NYE: