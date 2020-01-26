Crash kills 2 near Tampa airport; wrong-way driver charged with DUI manslaughter

TAMPA (WFLA) — A driver has been charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter after a wrong-way crashed killed two people at the entrance of the Tampa International Airport Sunday.

The entrance on the frontage road from I-275 N. closed at 6 a.m. and won’t be reopened until police finish investigating the crash.

Police said the wrong-way driver survived the crash and will be charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide. The two victims killed in the crash were in the second vehicle.







The Tampa Police Department suggests drivers to use Spruce Street or the Veterans Expressway to get to the airport.

Travelers from Clearwater and Veteran’s Expressway are unaffected, TIA said.

The crash remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.

This video was taken with 8 On Your Side’s Christine McLarty at 8:00 am Sunday morning.

