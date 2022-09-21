TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you see or hear some commotion around Tampa International Airport on Wednesday, don’t panic. It’s not an emergency, just a “multiple casualty incident” training exercise, the airport said in a press release.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires Class 1 airports do a full-scale disaster training every three years to better prepare them to respond to major incidents.

More than 30 local, state and federal agencies, including the fire departments from Tampa, Hillsborough County and St. Petersburg, will be at the airport from approximately 8 a.m. until noon to participate in the training.

Runway 19R will be closed for the exercise, but no scheduled flights will be affected.