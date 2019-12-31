Don’t drink and drive: How to get free or discounted rides in Tampa Bay on New Year’s Eve

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sheriff Chad Chronister issued a PSA on the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Facebook page on Tuesday in which he shared several New Year’s Eve safety tips.

“Plan a ride in advance, whether it is a designated driver or a ridesharing service,” said Sheriff Chronister. “Let’s welcome in another year with love and happiness and not a DUI.”

This holiday, the Tampa Bay area is offering several free or discounted services, so you don’t drive impaired:

1. AAA “Tow to Go”

According to AAA, New Year’s Eve is the deadliest on U.S. Roads.

AAA and Budweiser are providing “Tow to Go” as an alternative to driving impaired this New Year’s Eve. The service is free for both AAA members and non-members.

If called, an AAA tow truck will transport a driver and their vehicle to their home or a safe place within a 10-mile radius.

“AAA’s ‘Tow to Go’ program operates as a safety net for those who find themselves at the end of the night without a plan in place. AAA and Budweiser, have removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from across the Southeast and Midwest over the past 20 years,” spokesperson John Pecchio said.

AAA “Tow to Go” services are available until Jan. 2 at 6 a.m. To request service, call 855-2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246. To learn more information, visit AAA’s website.

2. HART

The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) will offer free rides starting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 through 12 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Free rides will be offered on all HART buses on all fixed-routes throughout Tampa. For a list of routes and times, visit the HART website.

3. TECO Line Streetcar System

The TECO Line Streetcar System, which is always free to ride, will operate extended service until 2 a.m. For a list of TECO stops, visit the TECO Line Streetcar System website.

4. UBER

The City of Tampa will host its inaugural New Yarrgh’s Eve Booty Drop at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

The free, family-friendly event will include live entertainment, food and drink vendors, and a unique countdown experience.

The City of Tampa is also offering a $10 Uber discount for up to two trips starting or ending at Curtis Hixon Park.

The offer is good from 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 through 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The code is: SAFERIDETPA

For more information on Uber, visit the company’s website.

5. The Downtowner

The Downtowner, a small on-demand rideshare service in the downtown Tampa area, will be free until 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve.

For more information on The Downtowner, visit its website here.

6. Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority

PSTA will offer free service on all routes after 8 p.m. Select routes will have extended service hours until 1 a.m.

The Jolley Trolley serving along Clearwater Beach will also have extended service hours until 1 a.m.

7. Abrahamson & Uiterwyk

Abrahamson & Uiterwyk, a Tampa-based personal injury law firm, offers a free holiday ride program. The law firm will reimburse you for the cost of ordering a cab or rideshare service in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Citrus and Polk counties.

For more details, visit their website here.

