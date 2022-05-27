TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — News Channel 8 has partnered with OneBlood and Culvers to host a blood donation drive Friday.

People can donate blood in the News Channel 8 parking lot and at participating Culver’s locations.

All donors will get a wellness checkup through OneBlood, a T-Shirt, a gift certificate for a pint of Culver’s custard and a $20 E-Gift Card.

Generally, healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. A photo ID is required. To learn more about the importance of blood donation and how donors can target the power of their blood type visit oneblood.org. If you’ve had COVID-19, you’re still eligible to give blood as long as you haven’t experienced symptoms in the last 10 days.

“In the U.S blood is needed every two seconds,” said Pat Michaels with OneBlood.

LOCATIONS:

News Channel 8

200 S. Parker St.

Tampa, Fl 33606

6 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Participating Culver’s Locations:

Reservations, locations and times