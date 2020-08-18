Domino’s looking to hire over 700 in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Domino’s franchise-owned locations in the Tampa Bay area are looking to hire across 95 stores.
About 700 employees are needed throughout stores in the greater Tampa-St. Petersburg area, according to the company.
Positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.
Those who are interested in a position can go online to apply.
