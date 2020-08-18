Domino’s looking to hire over 700 in Tampa Bay area

BATH, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: A branch of Domino’s pizza takeaway is pictured on February 19, 2018 in Bath, England. The number of takeaway restaurants has increased significantly in the last few years and this has raised concerns that this can lead to over-consumption in cheap, unhealthy high-fat nutrient-poor food and drink leading to higher body weight and greater risk of obesity. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Domino’s franchise-owned locations in the Tampa Bay area are looking to hire across 95 stores.

About 700 employees are needed throughout stores in the greater Tampa-St. Petersburg area, according to the company.

Positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.

Those who are interested in a position can go online to apply.

