Domino’s looking to hire over 700 in Tampa Bay area

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATH, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: A branch of Domino’s pizza takeaway is pictured on February 19, 2018 in Bath, England. The number of takeaway restaurants has increased significantly in the last few years and this has raised concerns that this can lead to over-consumption in cheap, unhealthy high-fat nutrient-poor food and drink leading to higher body weight and greater risk of obesity. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Domino’s franchise-owned locations in the Tampa Bay area are looking to hire across 95 stores.

About 700 employees are needed throughout stores in the greater Tampa-St. Petersburg area, according to the company.

Positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.

Those who are interested in a position can go online to apply.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss