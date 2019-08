PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A dog was lifted up to safety after being trapped by Thursday’s flood waters in Pinellas Park.

“This sweet baby got caught up in all the flooding today too,” the Pinellas Park Police Department posted on Facebook.

Police wrote that the dog was lifted up to safety and treated for minor injuries.

