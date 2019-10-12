Dog saves people asleep in camper after it catches fire in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK (WFLA) — A dog is being credited with saving the lives of people inside a travel trailer in Pinellas Park when it caught fire overnight.
The fire chief said the dog woke the people inside the trailer who got out just before the trailer and one near it became fully engulfed in flames.
“These mobile homes and these travel trailers ignite quickly, it doesn’t take a lot of heat,” the deputy fire chief said.
The fire is under investigation.
