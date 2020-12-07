Dog saves owner from house fire in Spring Hill after log rolls out of fireplace

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County fire department said a dog woke his owner up just in time for them to make their escape from a house fire in Spring Hill Monday morning.

The fire department responded to a residential fire on California Street around 4:25 a.m. The responding crew said they found heavy smoke and fire from a single-wide manufactured home. The fire was completely under control by 5:15 a.m.

Firefighters said the homeowner’s dog woke him up and allowed them to escape without injury. According to the owner, he had a fire in the fireplace and believes the log rolled out of it and onto the floor. Investigators found his beliefs to be true.

“[We] would like to remind the community [to] change smoke detector batteries twice a year and conduct routine fire risk assessment on your homes,” Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services said in a statement. “Fireplaces should be properly maintained and have protective screens to prevent sparks and debris from escaping.”