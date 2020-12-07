Dog saves owner from house fire in Spring Hill after log rolls out of fireplace

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hernando County Fire Services

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County fire department said a dog woke his owner up just in time for them to make their escape from a house fire in Spring Hill Monday morning.

The fire department responded to a residential fire on California Street around 4:25 a.m. The responding crew said they found heavy smoke and fire from a single-wide manufactured home. The fire was completely under control by 5:15 a.m.

Firefighters said the homeowner’s dog woke him up and allowed them to escape without injury. According to the owner, he had a fire in the fireplace and believes the log rolled out of it and onto the floor. Investigators found his beliefs to be true.

“[We] would like to remind the community [to] change smoke detector batteries twice a year and conduct routine fire risk assessment on your homes,” Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services said in a statement. “Fireplaces should be properly maintained and have protective screens to prevent sparks and debris from escaping.”

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss