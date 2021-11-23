Does Florida owe you money? Check if you have unclaimed funds or property

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Billions of dollars in unclaimed property is up for grabs in Florida, and some of that money could belong to you.
The Florida Department of Financial Services says $2.5 billion in unclaimed money is sitting in an account. Currently, the Tampa Bay area holds more than $531 million in unclaimed property.
Unclaimed money can come from a variety of things, including abandoned bank accounts and forgotten utility deposits, as well as property that’s been abandoned in a safe deposit box, such as watches, jewelry, coins, currency and stamps.
“During the holidays, everyone can use a little extra cash, and an unexpected check from the State of Florida may help make things a little brighter this year,” said Florida’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis.
Patronis says one in five Floridians has unclaimed property waiting to be claimed.
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of the unclaimed property available in Tampa Bay:
- Citrus $12.54 million
- Hardee $1.94 million
- Hernando $17.14 million
- Highlands $10.25 million
- Hillsborough $164.79 million
- Manatee $38.3 million
- Pasco $44.6 million
- Pinellas $137.65 million
- Polk $52.84 million
- Sarasota $51.49 million
To check if you have unclaimed property:
- Go to www.fltreasurehunt.gov and enter in your information.
- Fill out and sign your claim form. You must provide a copy of your current identification reflecting your current mailing address and documentation proving your ownership of the account. Be sure to read carefully.
- Mail the completed claim form with the required documentation to the address indicated on the form.