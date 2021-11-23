Does Florida owe you money? Check if you have unclaimed funds or property

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Billions of dollars in unclaimed property is up for grabs in Florida, and some of that money could belong to you.

The Florida Department of Financial Services says $2.5 billion in unclaimed money is sitting in an account. Currently, the Tampa Bay area holds more than $531 million in unclaimed property.

Unclaimed money can come from a variety of things, including abandoned bank accounts and forgotten utility deposits, as well as property that’s been abandoned in a safe deposit box, such as watches, jewelry, coins, currency and stamps.

“During the holidays, everyone can use a little extra cash, and an unexpected check from the State of Florida may help make things a little brighter this year,” said Florida’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis.

Patronis says one in five Floridians has unclaimed property waiting to be claimed.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of the unclaimed property available in Tampa Bay:

  • Citrus $12.54 million
  • Hardee $1.94 million
  • Hernando $17.14 million
  • Highlands $10.25 million
  • Hillsborough $164.79 million
  • Manatee $38.3 million
  • Pasco $44.6 million
  • Pinellas $137.65 million
  • Polk $52.84 million
  • Sarasota $51.49 million

To check if you have unclaimed property:

  1. Go to www.fltreasurehunt.gov and enter in your information.
  2. Fill out and sign your claim form. You must provide a copy of your current identification reflecting your current mailing address and documentation proving your ownership of the account. Be sure to read carefully.
  3. Mail the completed claim form with the required documentation to the address indicated on the form.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss