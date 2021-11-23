Does Florida owe you money? Check if you have unclaimed funds or property

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Billions of dollars in unclaimed property is up for grabs in Florida, and some of that money could belong to you.

The Florida Department of Financial Services says $2.5 billion in unclaimed money is sitting in an account. Currently, the Tampa Bay area holds more than $531 million in unclaimed property.

Unclaimed money can come from a variety of things, including abandoned bank accounts and forgotten utility deposits, as well as property that’s been abandoned in a safe deposit box, such as watches, jewelry, coins, currency and stamps.

“During the holidays, everyone can use a little extra cash, and an unexpected check from the State of Florida may help make things a little brighter this year,” said Florida’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis.

Patronis says one in five Floridians has unclaimed property waiting to be claimed.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of the unclaimed property available in Tampa Bay:

Citrus $12.54 million

Hardee $1.94 million

Hernando $17.14 million

Highlands $10.25 million

Hillsborough $164.79 million

Manatee $38.3 million

Pasco $44.6 million

Pinellas $137.65 million

Polk $52.84 million

Sarasota $51.49 million

To check if you have unclaimed property: