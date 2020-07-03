DIY project: Make kites with your kids this summer

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We all feel a little tethered to our homes this summer, but it might seem freer if we flew something that is, too— a kite.

Drayton Callison, President of the American Kitefliers Association, wants to help parents still capture the season by introducing their children to the sport of flying kites – and the art of constructing them.

“To make it is really satisfying – especially to a young person,” said Callison, who currently has a display of kites in the Studio at 620 in St. Petersburg. “You can make something out of paper or plastic and watch it work. That’s a pretty cool thing for a young mind.”

To create these fastened fliers, Callison showed us a few formulas from “Kites for Kids,” including instructions that center around trash bags, plastic grocery bags or just a piece of printer-paper.

With mostly virtual schools and camps this year, this could be a lightbulb-moment to inspire children to get excited about science.

After all, you may not even have lightbulbs if it was not for a founding father’s kite.

You can learn more by watching the video above.

