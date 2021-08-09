Dive team recovers phone thrown into river during Stanley Cup parade after family asks for help

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa family is forever grateful for the Tampa Police Department after its dive team recovered their phone from the Hillsborough River last week.

Joshua and Tiffany Heath said their daughter Luna threw their phone into the river during the Stanley Cup parade on July 12. The Heaths lost more than three years of family photos that hadn’t been saved anywhere else.

“My dad’s funeral, things like that,” Joshua Heath recalled. “Precious pictures of this one [Luna].”

Tiffany Heath reached out to the city to see if there was something they could do. As it turns out, some divers were participating in a training exercise on the river and were able to recover the phone in about 10 minutes.

The phone had been in the water for about two weeks, but the memory card remained intact and all their photos were recovered.

“We were happy to be diving for a phone and not the Stanley Cup,” said Detective Charlie Feldman, who found the phone.