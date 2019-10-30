‘Ditch the Switch’: Tampa Bay congressman pushing for year-round daylight saving time

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay congressman is once again pushing for year-round daylight saving time, just days before we are set to turn back the clocks.

Rep. Vern Buchanan announced Wednesday he’s urging Congress to pass his “Sunshine Protection Act.” The proposed legislation would make daylight saving time permanent, eliminating the need to change our clocks in November and March.

This is not the first time lawmakers have proposed this legislation. Rep. Buchanan initially introduced the measure in 2018. Sen. Marco Rubio filed companion legislation in the Senate that’s also supported by Sen. Rick Scott.

“We need to end this antiquated practice,” Rep. Buchanan said. “There are enormous health and economic benefits to making daylight saving time permanent.”

The “Sunshine Protection Act” passed the Florida legislature in 2018. Scott, who was governor at the time, signed it into law.

However, nothing changed because federal approval is needed. In order to keep daylight saving time, Congress has to pass legislation allowing Florida to be in a different time zone than the rest of the east coast for more than half the year. That legalization did not pass.

The legislation introduced this year would eliminate changing clocks nationwide. Time zones would not be altered or changed.

“Congress should pass my bill to move Florida and the rest of the country to year-round daylight saving time,” Rep. Buchanan said.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump tweeted in support of the idea, saying, “Making Daylight Saving Time permanent is O.K. with me!”

According to Rep. Buchanan, seven states so far have passed bills to eliminate the time change and move to permanent daylight saving time. He and Sen. Rubio say there are many benefits to making the change including benefits to the economy, increases in physical fitness and even fewer car crashes.

