Disney reveals new cruise ship, island destination at D23 Expo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – During the D23 Expo 2019 in Anaheim, California, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Bob Chapek announced the fifth Disney Cruise Line ship and island destination.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the new cruise ship has been named the Disney Wish, featuring Disney princess Rapunzel on the ship’s stern.

“Our favorite artsy princess, paintbrush in hand, uses her enchanted hair to suspend herself as she decorates the stern of the ship with the help of her feisty sidekick, Pascal,” the Disney Parks Blog read. “Spirited, smart, curious and above all, adventurous, Rapunzel embodies the wish and desire to see and experience the world.”

The Disney Wish will set sail in January 2022. The ship will feature 1,250 guest staterooms and will be slightly larger than the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

The ship’s atrium features “a bright, airy and elegant space” for guests, which can be seen below.

In addition to the new cruise ship, Disney also announced the location of their new tropical destination which is called Lighthouse Point located on the island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas.

For more information on the recent Disney announcements, please visit the Disney Parks Blog website.