Disney offers Canadians special discount for theme park tickets

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With the holiday season right around the corner, Disney is offering a special ticket discount to any Canadian who wants to visit a Disneyland or Walt Disney World theme park.

Starting today through Feb. 2020, Canadian residents can save 20 percent on theme park tickets when they purchase a three-day or longer Disneyland Resort theme park ticket or a four-day or longer Walt Disney World Resort theme park ticket.

Below are some additional details on the special offer:

Disneyland Resort theme park tickets must be purchased today through Feb. 16, 2020, and prior to travel to Disneyland as the offer is not available at the Disneyland Resort Main Entrance ticket booths.

Walt Disney World Resort theme park tickets must be purchased today through Feb. 7, 2020, and guests must select a start date on or before Dec. 31, 2020. Offer is not available at the Walt Disney World Resort theme park ticket windows.

Offer is valid on 1-Park tickets and Park Hopper tickets at the Disneyland Resort. The offer is also valid on base theme park tickets and Park Hopper option at the Walt Disney World Resort, as well as the Park Hopper Plus option at the Walt Disney World Resort.

In order to receive the special offer, you must provide a valid proof of Canadian residency, including government-issued photo ID. Canadian residency will be validated for each adult guest in the party prior to theme park admission.

Tickets expire 13 days after first use or on Jan. 13, 2021, whichever occurs first.

For more information on the special ticket discount, please visit Disneyland.ca/tickets or Disneyworld.ca/tickets.