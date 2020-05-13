Disney cancels all cruises through late July

In this Monday, March 9, 2020 photo, the Disney Dream departs Port Canaveral, Fla. Disney Cruise Line announced that after Saturday, March 14, all of their cruises will suspend operations through the end of the month in response to the coronavirus threat. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) – Disney announced Wednesday that it has canceled all its cruises through late July.

The cancellations include all departures scheduled through July 27. The company said in a statement that the decision to cancel the cruises was made in line with CDC guidelines.

Guests currently booked on affected sailings will be offered the choice of a cruise credit to be used for a future sailing within 15 months of their original sail date, or a full refund. These guests and travel agents will receive an email from Disney Cruise Line outlining details and next steps.

The CDC issued a no sail order in mid-March and then extended it in April.

The CDC said Tuesday that is closely monitoring the situation on cruise ships and reviewing the cruise lines’ plans to prevent, detect, contain, and respond to COVID-19 during the no sail period.

Disney did not give any indication as to whether cruises will resume after July 27.

Below is a list of impacted sailings:

Disney Magic May 11-23 May 23-30 May 30-June 6 June 6-13 June 13-22 June 22-July 1 July 1-13 July 13-18 July 18-25 July 25-Aug 5

Disney Wonder May 8-18 May 18-25 May 25-June 1 June 1-8 June 8-15 June 15-22 June 22-29 June 29-July 6 July 6-13 July 13-20 July 20-27 July 27-Aug 3

Disney Dream May 11-15 May 15-18 May 18-22 May 22-25 May 25-29 May 29-June 1 June 1-5 June 5-8 June 8-12 June 12-17 June 17-21 June 21-26 June 26-July 1 July 1-5 July 5-10 July 10-13 July 13-17 July 17-20 July 20-24 July 24-27 July 27-31

Disney Fantasy May 9-16 May 16-23 May 23-30 May 30-June 6 June 6-13 June 13-20 June 20-27 June 27-July 6 July 6-11 July 11-18 July 18-25 July 25-Aug 1



On May 4, Carnival announced it will begin to phase-in cruises starting Aug. 1 with eight of its ships leaving from Port Canaveral, Miami and Galveston.

Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative, said that on the day of Carnival’s announcement, bookings shot up 600 percent compared to the same date last year.

The combined sales for three days after the announcement represented a 200 percent increase vs the same date range in May 4 – May 6, 2019 – when folks traveled without fear of the novel coronavirus, Cruise Planners said.

