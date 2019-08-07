Disney announces streaming bundle

1  of  2
NEW YORK (AP/NBC News) – Disney has announced a new streaming service bundle.

The bundle will include Disney+, ESPN+ and the ad-supported version of Hulu.

The bundle will cost $12.99.

Hulu currently costs $6 and ESPN+ costs $5. The upcoming Disney+ service will cost $7. So the package will represent a $5 savings.

The Disney streaming bundle will be available for consumers beginning November 12. That’s the same day Disney’s new streaming service is set to debut.

Disney is turning to its own streaming services to compete with Netflix as people drop traditional cable services, and Disney loses revenue from its ESPN and traditional channels. Disney offered more details about its streaming plans in discussing its quarterly earnings results Tuesday.

Disney gained control of Hulu with its purchase of Fox’s entertainment businesses this year.

