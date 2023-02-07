DESOTO COUNTY (WFLA) — Gates reopened at the DeSoto County Fair Tuesday evening, three days after a shooting there left a 17-year-old boy dead.

Daniel Rodriguez Lopez was shot and killed at the fairgrounds on Saturday. Police are still working to arrest his killer as his family tries to process what happened.

“My life has changed. My kids’ life has changed, and I am sure everybody who has met my son, their life will be changed,” said Daniel’s mother Stephanie Castro.

Castro described her son as outgoing, respectful and always smiling. She said he loved to play basketball, go fishing, and make those around him laugh.

“I know that my kid meant well for the world. I mean, he might have lost his way, but every child loses their way, no one can stand here and tell me they have never lost their way, but I know that, even though he did that, he never deserved to be shot the way he was shot,” said Castro.

Castro says she doesn’t know exactly what led to her son’s death, but believes there was some sort of altercation before shots were fired.

“There was no need to use any kind of guns, there is no need to have firearms,” Castro said.

Police in Arcadia have released few details about the investigation. They have continued to ask the public to come forward with tips, reminding people they can remain anonymous.

“All I am asking is if you have seen that person or you knew that person, just to say who that person is. My son needs justice. He needs justice and I need Justice. I need the closure, because in reality, it is not fair to me, or my children, or my son for what we are going through,” said Castro.

The fair’s organizers says additional law enforcement will be on site for the remainder of the week. They also plan to hold a moment of silence in Rodriguez Lopez’s memory on each night the fair is open. Exhibitors will also wear yellow ribbons in his honor.