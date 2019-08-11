Deputies find live grenade in car during traffic stop in DeSoto Co.

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office found something quite unusual during a recent traffic stop.

The sheriff’s office narcotics unit conducted a traffic stop Saturday which led them to find multiple guns and a live grenade in one car.

Deputies found an M67 hand grenade with the pin in place and several guns in Donald Reid Jr.’s car.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office

Reid was arrested and is facing multiple counts of possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon.

The Sarasota County Sherrif’s Office Bomb Squad assisted to help ensure the grenade was safe for removal and destruction.