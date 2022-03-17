TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A young child has died and another has serious injuries after an SUV plowed through playground at a day care and hit them, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The incident occurred at about 4:30 p.m. at the Imagination Station Learning Center on E. Magnolia Street in Arcadia.

The Highway Patrol said the driver went off the road and hit a sign and went through a fence surrounding the playground where two girls, ages 4 and 5, were playing. The vehicle hit a post and some playground equipment, and in doing so, collided with the girls. Then it hit a tree.

The 4-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died. The 5-year-old is being treated for serous injuries.

According to the report, the driver, 18-year-old Kiara Rishelle Morant was treated for minor injuries, then arrested and charged for driving without a license. She was later released on $120 bond, according to online jail records.

It’s unclear if Morant will face more charges. The Highway Patrol said the crash remains under investigation.