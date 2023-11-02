DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Thousands of dollars worth of Toys for Tots gifts were stolen in Florida over the weekend, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to the old Brownville School on Northwest Highway 17 on Sunday after it was targeted in a burglary.

“It breaks our hearts to report that the Toys for Tots collection, filled with gifts for local children, was targeted in a prior burglary,” deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said the thieves forced their way into the building and made off with a significant number of toys, including unique bicycles and Lego sets. The total value of the toys is estimated to be over $2,500, deputies said.

(DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office)

(DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office)

DeSoto deputies shared photos of some of the toys that were stolen on Facebook. “Please take a moment to look at the attached photos for reference, although the actual packaging or items may vary,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative