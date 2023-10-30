DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to keep an eye out for the “Booty Patrol” – a white truck that’s been impersonating law enforcement.

The Chevy Silverado, which is equipped with red and blue lights, has also been impersonating officials in several other Florida counties as well, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

According to police, the Silverado has green decals, including multiple decals that say “Booty Patrol” around the truck. The vehicle’s license plate tag is “H05F41.”

Photo courtesy of the DeSoto Sheriff’s Office

If any drivers have been pulled over by the “Booty Patrol” or have any information related to these incidents, call the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division at 863-993-4700.