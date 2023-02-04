ARCADIA, Fla. (WFLA) — A person was shot at the DeSoto County Fairgrounds on Saturday night.

In a Facebook post, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said “at least” one person was shot, but did not provide any details about the incident.

Video from the fairgrounds – obtained by NBC affiliate WBBH – shows dozens of attendees running. One clip shows people gathered around someone laying on the ground.

The shooting comes on the second day of the DeSoto County Fair, which is celebrating its 70th year of operation with the tagline, “the tradition continues.”

