TAMPA (WFLA) – An Arcadia man is facing charges related to human trafficking after an investigation that began in December 2023, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announced Thursday.

FDLE said 65-year-old Todd William Backer was charged with two counts of human trafficking, two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a minor under 12 years old, one count of solicitation to commit human trafficking and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device, all felonies.

On Dec. 20, 2023, FDLE agents and the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office were investigating an unrelated case when they received information saying Backer took part in sexual misconduct with three minors over two years.

FDLE said it found evidence confirming those allegations during the investigation.

“This man sexually exploited three young girls under the age of 14, forcing the children to perform lewd acts,” Attorney General Ashley Moody said. “Now, thanks to our law enforcement partners, this pervert faces felony charges and time behind bars.”

Backer was booked into the DeSoto County Jail without bond pending first appearance.