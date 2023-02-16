ARCADIA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Sarasota residents were killed while walking with a child in Southeast Arcadia on Wednesday.

The crash happened along S.E. Airport Road, south of S.E. Durrance Street at 7:45 p.m., according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 32-year-old man and 30-year-old woman from Sarasota were each walking a tricycle, with a wagon attached to one of them. A 6-year-old girl was sitting in the wagon.

A van driving south struck both adults, FHP said. They were pronounced dead at the site of the crash.

Neither the child nor the driver of the van – a 25-year-old woman from Arcadia – were injured in the collision.

The crash happened in a rural area with no sidewalks or streetlights, according to Google Maps data. FHP said the tricycles did not have lights or reflective equipment.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.