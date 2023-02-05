TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are searching for three people who may have information on a fatal shooting at the DeSoto County Fair Saturday night.

The Arcadia Police Department said investigators want to speak with two men and a young woman who appeared in a video on social media.

“We are aware that there is a video that has been circulating social media, and many of you have already seen it,” Arcadia police wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday. “We are looking for the person who initially recorded that video, and would like to speak to them.”

The subjects were described as “a young Hispanic female wearing a black jacket and light jeans, male subject wearing a light shirt and shorts, and an adult male standing in the back that appears to have a beard.”

Arcadia police want to speak with three people pictured here. (Arcadia Police Department)

The video was taken shortly after shots rang out on the second night of the DeSoto County Fair.

The DeSoto County Fair Association confirmed a 17-year-old was killed in a statement that was also shared by the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office. NBC affiliate WBBH also confirmed the victim’s identity as a 17-year-old boy.

“The DeSoto County Fair Association would first and foremost like to send its heartfelt condolences to the family of the young man who lost his life last night,” the association said.

Saturday night, the sheriff’s office said at least one person was shot at the fair, and the gunman was still at large.

“Our men and women of the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office and Arcadia Police Department responded with great determination after the incident last night to render aid and assist the public,” it said in its own statement Sunday. “Both the DCSO and APD followed up on leads into the early morning hours.”

In response to the teen’s death, the DeSoto County Fair Association closed the midway Sunday, but allowed the livestock grooming competition and Jr. Miss DeSoto pageant to continue in the afternoon with elevated security.

“These areas will also be heavily guarded with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of everyone involved,” the association said.

The Little Miss (7-9) and Princess division (10-13) pageants will be rescheduled for later.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the Arcadia Police Department at 863-494-2222. The police department said callers can remain anonymous.