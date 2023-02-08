DESOTO COUNTY (WFLA) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez, who was shot and killed at the DeSoto County Fair on Saturday, Feb. 4.

According to the Arcadia Police Department, the 15-year-old, who WFLA has chosen not to identify due to his age, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with murder. Details regarding his arrest were not immediately available.

Authorities have released little information about the investigation, however, Elizabeth Perez, who was working the fair the night of the incident, described the chaos to News Channel 8 after the shots rang out.

“All you could hear was shots. Next thing you know you see people running and I didn’t even know what was going on,” Perez said. “It is a shame, stuff like this happening at a fair. It ruins it for a lot of people. It ruins it for the fair and it ruins it for people in the public.”

A woman who identified herself as the mother of Rodriguez-Lopez sat down with WFLA to share her grief after losing her son.

“My life has changed. My kids’ life has changed, and I am sure everybody who has met my son, their life will be changed,” said Daniel’s mother Stephanie Castro.

Photo of Daniel Rodriguez Lopez courtesy of his family

Castro said her son was outgoing, respectful, and always smiling. She added that Daniel loved to play basketball, go fishing, and make those around him laugh.

“The Rodriguez–Lopez family remains in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time of losing their loved one,” the Arcadia Police Department said in a release.

The case remains active and ongoing.