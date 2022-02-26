DeSantis urged to light Skyway bridge blue, yellow in support of Ukraine

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Representative Charlie Crist called on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Saturday to light the Sunshine Skyway Bridge blue and yellow in support of Ukraine.

Cities across the country lit up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag Friday in an effort to show support. Among them were the Old City Hall and downtown bridges of the City of Tampa.

“Following the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine, Floridians of all backgrounds stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and have raised their voices in outrage over the atrocities committed by the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin,” Crist said.

He added, “now is the time for [DeSantis] to show where he – and Florida – stands,” Crist added. “May its glow cast across the world to the resilient people of Ukraine, and light their way to victory and peace.”