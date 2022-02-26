DeSantis urged to light Skyway bridge blue, yellow in support of Ukraine

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Representative Charlie Crist called on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Saturday to light the Sunshine Skyway Bridge blue and yellow in support of Ukraine.

Cities across the country lit up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag Friday in an effort to show support. Among them were the Old City Hall and downtown bridges of the City of Tampa.

“Following the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine, Floridians of all backgrounds stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and have raised their voices in outrage over the atrocities committed by the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin,” Crist said.

He added, “now is the time for [DeSantis] to show where he – and Florida – stands,” Crist added. “May its glow cast across the world to the resilient people of Ukraine, and light their way to victory and peace.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss