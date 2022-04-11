TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference at the Buccaneers indoor practice facility on Monday morning.

A press release for the event does not mention specifics, but said the governor will be at the the AdventHealth Training Center at 10 a.m.

The event comes as the Buccaneers offseason training program begins. The team will begin Phase 1 of the program on Monday with strength, conditioning and rehab.

You can watch the governor’s press conference on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook page.