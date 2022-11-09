TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Election Day was a resounding success for Republicans across the state of Florida.

Incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis won the race for governor, beating his rival Charlie Crist by nearly 20 points, and winning all but five counties in the state.

On Tuesday evening, hundreds of DeSantis supporters packed the Tampa Convention Center, where the governor was hosting a watch party, and helped him celebrate the win.

“Today, after 4 years, the people have delivered their verdict—freedom is here to stay,” DeSantis told the crowd. “It is clearly apparent that this election, we had to garner a significant number of votes from people who may not have voted for me 4 years ago. I just want you to let you know, I am honored to earn your trust and your support.”

There has been speculation that the governor, one of the country’s more popular Republicans, will run for president in 2024. DeSantis stayed tight-lipped about his possible White House ambitions during his campaign, and made no mention of a potential run when he took the stage Tuesday.

“I would miss him but, America needs him,” one supporter, Benjamin Small said.

“We have accomplished more than anybody thought possible 4 years ago, but we’ve got so much more to do and I have only begun to fight,” DeSantis said Tuesday.