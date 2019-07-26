Deputies warn drivers to take precaution after driver loses control on bridge in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough deputies are warning drivers to take it easy on the roads, especially when the roads are wet.

Earlier today, a young driver was going northbound on Sheldon Road towards Waters Avenue over a bridge with a large canal under it.

Deputies say the driver lost control of his car and drove on top of the bridge wall, causing him to slide the entire distance of the bridge before coming to a rest on the opposite end.

In the photo, you can see the metal railing attacked to the bridge most likely prevented the driver from going over into the canal.

Because of this situation, deputies are warning other drivers to drive carefully and to take the necessary precautions when on wet roads.