2 revived with Narcan after overdosing with 2 children in car in Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two adults are facing child neglect charges after deputies found them passed out in their car with two children sitting in the backseat.

According to Hillsborough County deputies, around 2:54 p.m. Sunday they received a call saying a driver and front passenger of a burgundy-colored Ford Escape were passed out at Bearss Avenue and I-275 with two small children in the backseat.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

When deputies and fire rescue got to the scene, they took the children out of the car, who are both uninjured, and administered Narcan to revive the two passengers.

Deputies say the driver, 37-year-old Scott Moreno and the passenger, 32-year-old Shikira Ford, were both taken to a local hospital.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

According to deputies, narcotics were found inside the car.

“Not only did these two people put children at risk, but they jeopardized the

lives of countless other drivers on the road Sunday afternoon with their careless decisions,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We are very fortunate that this situation did not end with lives lost, and it’s largely due to the quick response of our deputies and the assistance of firefighters.”

An investigation is ongoing.

Moreno is facing charges for child neglect and driving with a permanently-revoked license. Ford is facing child neglect charges.

“Endangering the lives of innocent children is something we will not tolerate in Hillsborough County,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

The age of the children have not be released at this time.