Deputies seek tips in Brandon death investigation

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA)—Authorities opened a death investigation following an incident in Brandon Wednesday morning.

At about 6:30 a.m., police said someone called 911 to report hearing gunshots at the Cypress Trace Apartments, 812 Providence Trace Circle.

Officers responded and found the victim, who had suffered trauma to their upper body. The victim was rushed to Brandon Regional Hospital, where they later died.

“Detectives are currently processing evidence to determine what led to this incident and who was involved,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.”