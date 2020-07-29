Deputies seek tips after man shot, killed at Lutz house party

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – A man died early Wednesday morning after a shooting at a house party in the Lutz area, authorities said.

Around 3 a.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots fired in the 14000 block of North Street, but the victim was not there.

Deputies later learned a man showed up to Advent Health with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Tampa General Hospital and pronounced deceased.

“We are still working to piece together the details about what led up to this shooting, and we are asking witnesses to come forward to help provide those answers,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Anyone with information related to this incident can speak with a detective by calling 813-247-8200.”

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

LATEST STORIES: