Deputies locate missing 13-year-old Bradenton girl

UPDATE: Gabriella Seymour has been located and is safe. Thank you for sharing.

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 13-year-old girl last seen in Bradenton.

Deputies said 13-year-old Gabriella Seymour was last seen walking away from the 5700 block of 15th Street West in Bradenton. She was reportedly wearing jean leggings, an orange crop top, and pink and white flip flops.

Anyone with information on Gabriella’s whereabouts are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.