Deputies searching for missing 11-year-old Zephyrhills boy

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ZEPHRYHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco deputies are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy from Zephyrhills.

Emmanuel Torres was last seen in the area of 3rd Avenue at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

He was last seen wearing a grey polo shirt and red shorts.

If you have any information on his location, call 911 immediately.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss