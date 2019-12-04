Deputies searching for missing 11-year-old Zephyrhills boy

ZEPHRYHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco deputies are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy from Zephyrhills.
Emmanuel Torres was last seen in the area of 3rd Avenue at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
He was last seen wearing a grey polo shirt and red shorts.
If you have any information on his location, call 911 immediately.
