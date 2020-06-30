Deputies search for missing Sarasota man, 33

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Sarasota man.

Vladislav Nadezhda, 33, was last seen Saturday leaving his sister’s home on Doris Drive.

Deputies said Nadezhda has not made contact with his family since Saturday, does not have a cell phone and is in need of his medication.

Nadezhda is 6 feet and 160 pounds.

Authorities are asking those with information on his whereabouts to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011

