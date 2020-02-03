Deputies: Plant City man crashes stolen vehicle into patrol car, flees

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Plant City man is behind bars on Monday after deputies say he stole a vehicle, crashed into a patrol car and caused two more crashes while fleeing deputies in Polk County.

According to a news release, deputies were told to look out for a beige 2005 Chevrolet Malibu that was stolen from Plant City on Feb. 1. The car was seen in the area of Bailey Road in Mulberry shortly before 1 a.m. About 15 minutes later, deputies spotted the car turning off State Road 60 onto Shady Hammock Drive.

A deputy tried to pull over the driver, 25-year-old Danny Davis, but he fled, according to deputies.

After other deputies joined the pursuit, Davis intentionally rammed one of their patrol cars head-on. The deputy was not hurt.

Davis continued to flee, but lost control of the vehicle on Coronet Road and struck a telephone pole, then crashed into a fence.

Deputies said Davis continued to flee on foot, but he was quickly detained by deputies.

A search of the stolen car turned up a glass pipe that tested positive for Methamphetamine.

Davis told deputies he “stole the vehicle a few days ago from a guy named ‘Darrell’ in Plant City” and was in Polk County to sell meth, according to the affidavit. He said he fled because he did not want to go back to prison.

Deputies said Davis has never been issued a driver’s license, but he’s received four traffic citations in the past three years.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary of an unoccupied vehicle and possession of meth, along with misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Davis’ criminal history includes 14 previous felonies, 11 previous misdemeanors, and two trips to state prison. His previous arrests were for battery on LEO, battery, fleeing to elude, resisting arrest, grand theft, fraud, burglary, petit theft, shoplifting, hit and run, no valid DL, possession of marijuana, and VOP.

“Here is yet another example of one of those ‘low-level, non-violent offenders’ whom certain legislators think should be let out of prison earlier than their sentence. In just 25 years, this young man has managed to rack up a long list of felonies and misdemeanors, and two trips to state prison. He has shown a blatant disregard for obeying the law, and for human life,” said Sheriff Grady Judd. “People like him should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law for the crimes he commits, not released early so he can continue to prey upon law-abiding citizens and law enforcement officers.”

LATEST STORIES: