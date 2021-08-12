Deputies: Man charged with sexual battery, impersonating an officer after pulling car of women over in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man who is facing multiple charges including impersonating a public officer, kidnapping, false imprisonment, sexual battery, and third-degree grand theft.

According to HCSO, 35-year-old Justin Evans followed a vehicle with three women inside from the Bull Market convenience store, located on 42nd Street in Tampa, on Monday. The victim told HCSO that Evans’ car, a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, was outfitted with LED lights on the dashboard.

(Courtesy: HSCO)

The victim told HCSO that soon after leaving the store, Evans pulled them over and they pulled into Willow Brook Apartments on Hellenic Drive, where he approached the vehicle and identified himself as an officer, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office says all three victims were ordered out of the vehicle and to place their hands on the hood.

Evans told one of the women, who HCSO describes as a 27-year-old black female, that she was under arrest, then tied her hands behind her back with a zip tie and put in her the back seat of his car. He then reportedly drove the victim to a nearby apartment complex, where he sexually battered her inside of the vehicle.

Later, Evans drove the victim back near the location where he’d pulled the victim’s car over, and let her out of his car. The victim then called HCSO to report the rape, according to a release by the sheriff’s office.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Evans was found on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard in Wesley Chapel, driving the same Chevrolet Malibu identified by the victim. After seeing he was being followed while in Pasco County, Evans fled the vehicle on foot to a wooded area, where deputies arrested him. He is currently in custody at the Pasco County Jail.

Evans faces the following charges: