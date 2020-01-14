Plant City officer involved in shooting; suspect hospitalized

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Plant City officer was involved in a shooting on Kilgore Road Tuesday afternoon.

The Plant City Police Department said the officer was near intersection of Kilgore Road and James L. Redman Parkway when multiple shots were fired.

The officer reportedly struck the suspect once with gunfire.

The suspect was taken to a medical facility.

The Plant City PD was on scene assisting the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office with an incident.

This story will be updated.

