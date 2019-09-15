Deputies investigating homicide in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sumter County deputies are currently investigating a homicide.

According to deputies, they received a report Saturday around 5 p.m. of an unresponsive female located at 11522 County Road 223 in Oxford, Florida.

Once first responders arrived on scene, they found the woman dead inside the home. The victim, who has not been identified yet, appeared to have died as a result of homicidal violence.

Detectives are working to identify the victim’s identity as well as anyone the victim may be associated with to help establish a motive for the murder.

If you have any information on the case, please contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621 or to remain anonymous at 1-800-423-8477.