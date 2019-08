LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County deputies are currently investigating a double fatal crash in East Lakeland.

Around 4:30 p.m., deputies say the crash happened on E. Main Street near Reynolds Road.

Deputies believe it was a head-on crash of two cars, with one heading eastbound and the other westbound.

According to deputies, the drivers in each car have died.

We are working to get more information. Please check back for the latest updates.