Deputies investigating ATM explosion in Valrico, similar to December incident

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are investigating an ATM explosion at a Regions Bank in Valrico Sunday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said unknown individuals spray painted over the bank’s security cameras sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning. The bank’s drive-up ATM exploded shortly after.

At this time, deputies say it’s unclear how much money was taken from the machine.

The incident is similar to the one that occurred Dec. 22, the sheriff’s office said, but it’s unclear if they’re connected. Deputies called the December explosion similar to the one in Oldsmar in November.

Anyone with information on a possible suspect(s) is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

