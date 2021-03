TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A depression has formed near one intersection in Tampa after police say a driver hit a fire hydrant, causing a large water leak.

Tampa police say a 2011 Jeep Cherokee hit the fire hydrant on the southwest corner of E. Henderson Avenue and W. Estrella Street. A large amount of water escaped, causing a depression to form.

The westbound lanes of W. Estrella Street are expected to be closed for a couple days as repairs are made.