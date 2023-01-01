TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A dense fog advisory is in effect in the Tampa Bay area through Monday morning.

The National Weather Service said foggy conditions could cause visibility to drop to less than a quarter of a mile in some spots during busy morning travel hours.

The Florida Department of Transportation’s FL 511 service issued an alert Sunday night warning drivers of low visibility on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge and advising them to drive carefully.

The advisory is in effect for the following counties until 9:00 a.m. Monday:

Citrus County

Hernando County

Pasco County

Hillsborough County

Pinellas County

Manatee County

The National Weather Service said drivers should slow down, use their headlights, and leave plenty of distance between cars. Foggy conditions and low visibility were a factor in an early-morning crash in Manatee County that left an 80-year-old woman dead on Sunday.