TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Demolition of an old Tampa flour mill is set to begin on Friday to make room for a development connecting several neighborhoods that were separated by the property.

The Ardent Mills flour mill sits between Tampa’s Channel district and the city’s central business district on 110 S Nebraska Ave.

“This has been an empty site that’s been really a symbol of the past downtown,” said Tampa Downtown Partnership Director of Marketing and Design Ashly Anderson.

The 82-year-old mill has moved operations from its downtown location to Port Tampa Bay’s Port Redwing near Apollo Beach.

“I think the community has been used to this being a not functional mill for quite a long time so I think the community will welcome a change for the downtown,” Anderson said.

The three acres of property was purchased by Strategic Property Partners, the developers behind Water Street Tampa, 70 acres of waterfront property in the downtown area that includes residential and retail space. The developers are still working on plans for their new property.

It will take a few months for contractors to demolish all the buildings on the property. A few silos will be preserved.

Once the property is cleared, the area will connect the Channel District to other neighborhoods downtown. This will pave the way for new buildings and park spaces and bring families to the area from other parts of Tampa Bay, city officials say.

“It’s a great connection to the Selmon Expressway and places like Brandon and Riverview,” Anderson said.

Demolition is expected to begin during a ceremony scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday.

“This is kind of the end of that industrial era here in the core of downtown and really bringing this into a 24 hour, seven days a week live, work, play situation. This is kind of a symbol of our old past going into our bright future,” Anderson added.