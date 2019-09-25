Demolition begins on CapTrust building

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – The demolition of the CapTrust building in downtown Tampa is set to take place Wednesday morning.

Once the building is demolished, construction will begin on the Riverwalk Place Tower, which developers say will be Tampa’s tallest building.

Demolition is set to begin sometime Wednesday morning once crews arrive, which means the area around the CapTrust building along Ashley Drive will be blocked off for safety reasons.

Developers with the project say it could take a few weeks to clear the area.

