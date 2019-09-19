Delta flight diverted to Tampa plunged 30,000 feet in matter of minutes

Flight to Fort Lauderdale diverted to Tampa plunged 30,000 feet in just a matter of minutes before finally leveling off

TAMPA (WFLA) – Delta released new details after a plane scheduled to land in Fort Lauderdale was diverted to Tampa Wednesday evening.

According to Tampa International Airport Communications Manager Emily Nipps, an unknown issue in the cabin caused the oxygen mask to drop.

Photos courtesy: @BrutusOsceola/Twitter

Photos courtesy: @BrutusOsceola/Twitter

Photos courtesy: @BrutusOsceola/Twitter

Photos courtesy: @BrutusOsceola/Twitter

A Delta spokesperson provided the following statement:

“We apologize to our customers on flight 2353 from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale, which diverted to Tampa out of an abundance of caution and landed without incident following a cabin pressurization irregularity en route.”

According to FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, the plane plunged from 38,500 feet to 10,200 feet in a matter of six minutes before finally leveling off.

The plane is being evaluated by maintenance technicians, Delta adds.

@Delta Flight 2353 God Bless the Captain and crew. Had an emergency midair from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale. Oxygen masks deployed and we descended quickly and we're diverted to Tampa. I texted my wife and dad I loved them. Told my mom I love her and hugged my son. @wsvn @cbs12 pic.twitter.com/C9QcU9DbYV — J.T. (@BrutusOsceola) September 18, 2019

All the passengers have already been rerouted to their original destination.

LATEST STORIES: