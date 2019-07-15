Delta flight crew, passengers helped man with medical emergency

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Delta flight crew and some passengers are receiving high praise from the airline and other passengers on a flight from Tampa to Los Angeles.

A passenger reached out to 8 On Your Side saying a fellow passenger along with the flight crew jumped into action when they noticed a man having a medical emergency mid-flight.

The flight was diverted to Albuquerque, New Mexico, so the passenger could receive medical attention.

A Delta airlines spokesperson issued a statement giving the crew and passengers praise for stepping in when help was needed.

“Delta applauds the actions of the flight crew and customers onboard flight 617, who helped attend to an onboard medical issue during flight,” the statement read.